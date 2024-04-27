Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Podlet radar

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), alongside the servicemen of the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, successfully targeted and destroyed the Russian Podlet-K1 low-altitude S-band surveillance radar.

The operation resulted in effective strikes on the antenna rotator and diesel station powering the system. Intelligence reports indicate that this system was used by the adversary to detect and relay target coordinates to Russian anti-aircraft missile systems such as the S-300/S-400.

The 48Ya6-K1 “Podlet K1” radar, as described by Russia’s state arms exporter, serves as an automated 3D low-altitude radar integral to both automated and manual control systems of the Air Defense and Air Force.

Radar facilitates automatic (semi-automatic) detection, coordinates management, tracking, and state attribution of aerial objects, including stealth ones, especially in forested and rugged terrains and amidst jamming and fire-intensive environments.

Featuring a phased-array antenna for detecting and tracking low-altitude targets, this radar system is specifically designed for circular combat scans and inter-service applications.