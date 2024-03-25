Monday, March 25, 2024
type here...

Legendary Apache helicopter marks 40 years of service

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Sarah Sangster

The Apache helicopter, a stalwart in the skies for four decades, is celebrating 40 years of service.

The Program Executive Office, Aviation said in a release that with an illustrious history spanning more than five million flight hours and continual technological evolution, the AH-64 Apache stands as a pinnacle of aerial warfare capability.

Since its inaugural delivery in January 1984, the Apache has been the cornerstone of the Army’s heavy attack helicopter fleet. Tasked with safeguarding America’s interests worldwide, this iconic aircraft remains steadfast in its duty, serving both the U.S. Army and 18 international partners and allies.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Under the stewardship of the Project Management Office for Apache, the helicopter has undergone a series of enhancements, evolving from its original configuration to become the epitome of attack helicopter excellence. The latest iteration, introduced in 2020, integrates cutting-edge technologies, ensuring the Apache’s continued relevance on the modern battlefield.

Colonel Jay Maher, Apache project manager, reflects on the helicopter’s journey, stating, “We’re extremely proud of the weapon system and the progression of capability over the years.” With over 1,340,000 flight hours logged in combat and peacekeeping missions across Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, and beyond, the Apache has proven its mettle time and again.

From strategic strikes deep into enemy territory to ground support operations, the Apache has played a pivotal role in shaping military engagements worldwide. Notably, during Desert Storm, it spearheaded the destruction of enemy radar facilities, heralding the onset of a coalition-led liberation effort in Kuwait.

Looking ahead, the Apache Program Office remains committed to innovation, continuously enhancing the helicopter’s capabilities, safety, and maintainability. Maher emphasizes, “Our priority is to provide Warfighters with the necessary capabilities to be successful on tomorrow’s battlefield.”

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese combat vehicles get ‘cope cage’ armor

Dylan Malyasov -
Chinese ZBD-09 infantry fighting vehicles have been spotted with metal screens atop their turrets, reminiscent of those used by Russian and Ukrainian tanks. These screens,...

US Army next-gen radar successfully completed another live-fire event

Army

New Chinese KJ-600 radar plane seen in new images

Aviation

Ukraine to get additional Leopard 2 tanks from Spain

Army

Bundeswehr to receive wheeled fighting vehicles from Rheinmetall

Army

Ukrainian troops successfully use autonomous FPV drone for the first time

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.