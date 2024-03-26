Boeing secures $96 million to modernization of Special Ops MH-47 Chinooks

Boeing, a leading aerospace company, has secured a $96 million contract modification from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to advance the modernization of MH-47G Chinook helicopters.

The awarded contract modification expands upon an existing obligated amount of $404,7 million.

The MH-47G Chinook, a variant tailored for the unique requirements of the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), represents the latest iteration of the iconic CH-47 Chinook series. Since its introduction in September 2014, the MH-47G has been a cornerstone of special operations aviation, renowned for its versatility and performance in challenging environments.

Distinguished by its advanced features, the MH-47G variant incorporates cutting-edge technologies to optimize mission effectiveness. Equipped with two T55-GA-714A engines and specialized infrared exhaust suppressors, the helicopter minimizes its infrared signature, enhancing survivability in hostile environments.

Notably, the MH-47G’s enhanced air transportability pylons facilitate swift reassembly of air-transported helicopters, while ‘fat tanks’ extend its operational range, ensuring greater flexibility in mission execution. Furthermore, the integration of an extendable refueling probe enables in-flight refueling from compatible tankers, bolstering its endurance during prolonged operations.

The Chinook’s design encompasses various functional elements to support diverse mission requirements, including a belly hatch, bubble windows for increased situational awareness, and a rear ramp for efficient troop and cargo deployment. Additionally, the aircraft features essential capabilities such as a rescue hoist, firing ports, and specialized door configurations to accommodate dynamic operational scenarios.

Having served the U.S. Army since 1962, the Chinook’s enduring legacy continues with the ongoing CH-47F/MH-47G modernization programs. With a strategic blend of remanufactured and new aircraft, these initiatives ensure the Chinook’s continued serviceability well into the 2030s and potentially beyond, underscoring its indispensable role in Army aviation for generations to come.