US Marines move closer to getting new air defense system

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Michael Bartman

The U.S. Marine Corps is poised to enhance its air defense capabilities with the adoption of the new interceptor system with SpyHunter missiles.

Inside Defense recently reported the service’s intention to elevate procurement spending on air defense systems in fiscal year 2025, earmarking $111 million for the Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) program.

The MRIC, leveraging SkyHunter missiles, is the Marine Corps’ latest air defense system. With a range spanning from 4 to 70 kilometers (2.4 to 43.4 miles), the SkyHunter outstrips the capabilities of its predecessors, such as the Stinger missile, by a significant margin. This extended reach empowers the Marine Corps to safeguard a broader ground footprint, particularly in scenarios where conventional air defense assets might be scarce.

Integral to the MRIC is its seamless integration with the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), a cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ surveillance and targeting infrastructure. This fusion of radar and interceptor technology augments the Marine Corps’ capacity for target detection, acquisition, and engagement, bolstering its readiness to counter airborne threats.

Each MRIC launcher is outfitted to accommodate 20 SkyHunter missiles, configured in a manner reminiscent of Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

