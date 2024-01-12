Poland selects Sea Ceptor for installation on new frigates

Poland has awarded European missile maker MBDA a contract to install the Sea Ceptor naval air defense system on the country’s three new Miecznik-class frigates.

Sea Ceptor, a state-of-the-art naval air defense system, is designed to safeguard naval vessels and their escorts from contemporary air and surface threats, including supersonic anti-ship missiles and unmanned surface vessels.

This contract marks a continuation of strategic collaborations between MBDA and Poland, specifically centered around MBDA’s CAMM family of air defense missiles. Leveraging the interoperability of CAMM, tailored for both land and maritime applications, Poland will utilize its existing stockpiles of CAMM missiles to outfit the Miecznik frigates. The installation will be streamlined using a quadpacking solution in the Mk41 Vertical Launching System (VLS), enhancing load-out capacity and bolstering platform survivability.

In partnership with PGZ, MBDA is actively contributing to the establishment of a sovereign missile capability in Poland through the NAREW program, characterized by a substantial transfer of knowledge and technology. The adoption of the CAMM family across PILICA+, NAREW, and MIECZNIK programs is expected to drive operational efficiencies for Poland while simultaneously fostering growth in the country’s defense industry and creating high-skilled jobs.

As noted by the company, this contract for the Miecznik frigates underscores the robust strategic relationship between MBDA and PGZ. This collaboration extends to joint efforts on a future medium-range CAMM missile and reinforces the strength of the UK-Polish defense cooperation.

The CAMM family, chosen by numerous armed forces globally for advanced naval and ground-based air defense, has found favor in the military arsenals of countries such as Poland, the UK, Italy, Canada, Brazil, and most recently, Sweden.