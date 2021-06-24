Philippine Air Force S-70i helicopter crashes in Capas killing 6 people on board

A Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk combat utility helicopter of the Philippine Air Force crashed on Wednesday during a training flight.

According to a media statement from Colonel Jesus Villamor Air Base released on Thursday, an S-70i utility helicopter of the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing on a night flight training figured in a mishap a few miles from Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Capas, Tarlac.

The helicopter was earlier reported to be late from the estimated time of return to its station at Clark Air Base, Pampanga thus prompted the eventual search.

No survivors have been found after one of the Philippine Air Force’s Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk combat utility helicopters crashed. At least six Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel are believed dead.

The rest of the Black Hawk units will be grounded until the conclusion of the investigation.

Also noted that night flight proficiency training is part of the capabilities of the pilots and crew, in this case, the Black Hawk S-70i, prior to their full deployment to assist our frontline units in their missions. Although with inherent risks, this competency is vital and necessary for the transport and logistics requirements of Unified Commands.