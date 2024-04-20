Saturday, April 20, 2024
India delivers first BrahMos cruise missiles to Philippines

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via X

India delivered the first batch of BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines on April 19.

This delivery comes two years after the signing of a $375 million deal between the two nations.

The export of ground launcher systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, along with the missiles themselves, commenced last month. This historic event marks the first time India has exported the BrahMos missile to a foreign country.

Amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea, the delivery of BrahMos missile systems to the Philippines holds strategic significance. The Philippines intends to deploy the three batteries of the BrahMos missile system in their coastal areas to enhance their defense capabilities and counter potential Chinese threats in the region.

Developed as a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the BrahMos missile is renowned for its advanced capabilities. It operates on a two-stage propulsion system, comprising a solid propellant booster engine for initial acceleration and a liquid ramjet engine for sustained supersonic cruise.

One of the key features of the BrahMos missile is its low radar signature, providing it with stealth capabilities. With a cruising altitude of up to 15 kilometers and the ability to descend to as low as 10 meters during the terminal phase, the BrahMos is highly versatile and effective in engaging targets with precision.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

