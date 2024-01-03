Three dead in Uganda Mi-28 helicopter crash

A Russian-made Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in Nyamisingiri Village, Kichwamba sub-county, Ntoroko district, western Uganda on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred when the helicopter, en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo, crashed, striking a village house. Both crew members aboard the helicopter lost their lives in the accident.

Ugandan Air Force spokesperson Maj Naboth Mugisha expressed deep regret over the incident, stating, “Uganda People’s Defense Force Air Force regrets to report a Helicopter crash in the areas of Karugutu-Ntoroko.” Mugisha assured the public that further details would be provided later and emphasized that the crash was an unfortunate accident.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Army spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye confirmed the loss of the helicopter crew’s lives, attributing the tragedy to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the mountainous region where the helicopter was flying.

Tragically, the crash claimed the life of a civilian as well when the helicopter’s blades penetrated the roof of a house during the accident. This incident has heightened concerns about the frequency of aircraft accidents, prompting increased pressure on the army leadership to address these safety concerns.

The ill-fated Mi-28 Havoc combat helicopter, developed by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, carries an estimated unit cost of approximately $18 million (Shs 60bn). The crashed Mi-28 in the UPDF’s fleet was one of three acquired in 2022.