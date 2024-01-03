Wednesday, January 3, 2024
type here...

Three dead in Uganda Mi-28 helicopter crash

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russian-made Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in Nyamisingiri Village, Kichwamba sub-county, Ntoroko district, western Uganda on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred when the helicopter, en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo, crashed, striking a village house. Both crew members aboard the helicopter lost their lives in the accident.

Ugandan Air Force spokesperson Maj Naboth Mugisha expressed deep regret over the incident, stating, “Uganda People’s Defense Force Air Force regrets to report a Helicopter crash in the areas of Karugutu-Ntoroko.” Mugisha assured the public that further details would be provided later and emphasized that the crash was an unfortunate accident.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Army spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye confirmed the loss of the helicopter crew’s lives, attributing the tragedy to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the mountainous region where the helicopter was flying.

Tragically, the crash claimed the life of a civilian as well when the helicopter’s blades penetrated the roof of a house during the accident. This incident has heightened concerns about the frequency of aircraft accidents, prompting increased pressure on the army leadership to address these safety concerns.

The ill-fated Mi-28 Havoc combat helicopter, developed by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, carries an estimated unit cost of approximately $18 million (Shs 60bn). The crashed Mi-28 in the UPDF’s fleet was one of three acquired in 2022.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian Air Forces intercept all Russian ‘hypersonic’ missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian Air Forces have reported successfully neutralizing a barrage of Russian 'hypersonic' missiles, countering a replicated assault by the aggressor early on January...

Ukrainian troops blow up Russia’s newest radar system

Army

Ukraine’s Leopard 2 tanks face repair hurdles

Army

Russian strategic bombers target Ukrainian cities

Aviation

China shows its drone-killing monster in action

Army

US Navy Sea Hawks sink Houthi boats in the Red Sea

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.