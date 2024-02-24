Apache helicopter crashes during routine flight in Mississippi

Two Mississippi National Guardsmen on Friday were killed in a Mississippi National Guard AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crash near Booneville, MS.

The crash occurred during a routine training flight on Friday afternoon, the Mississippi National Guard said in a news release.

The Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Office reported the crash at approximately 2 p.m., stating that the helicopter went down in a wooded area. The fallen soldiers belonged to the A Company 1-149 Aviation Regiment Unit and the D Company 2-151 Lakota Medical Evacuation Unit of the Mississippi National Guard.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Our paramount concern at this time is to ensure proper casualty assistance is conducted to support the surviving family members,” said the Mississippi National Guard in a statement.

This tragic incident adds to a series of deadly military aviation accidents in recent months. Earlier this month, five Marines lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Southern California, while in December, eight airmen died in a CV-22 Osprey crash off the coast of Japan, prompting the grounding of the entire fleet.