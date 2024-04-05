New generation of Mi-8 helicopter spotted in Russia

The Voeniy Osvedomitely channel on Telegram, known for its close links to the Russian military, has unveiled a photo showcasing a new generation of the Soviet-era Mil Mi-8 helicopter.

Reportedly observed on the southern frontiers of Russia, the latest iteration, designated as the Mi-8AMTSH-VN, represents a modernized version of the classic Mi-8(17) model designed for specialized combat operations, particularly in support of special forces.

According to statements from propagandists, the Mi-8AMTSH-VN has undergone significant enhancements, integrating a suite of structural features derived from combat experience to enhance its combat effectiveness and survivability.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Primarily designed for troop deployment and providing fire support to special operations units, the new version of the Soviet-era Mi-8 helicopter features an advanced defense system capable of detecting and classifying incoming threats, including missiles.

Depending on the type of threat identified, the system deploys countermeasures such as thermal decoys or interference to disrupt the guidance systems of anti-aircraft missiles.