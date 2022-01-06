Thursday, January 6, 2022
NG receives $10M for next-gen battle command system

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Image credit: Northrop Grumman

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Wednesday a new agreement worth about $10 million for the next-generation battle command system.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, Northrop Grumman was awarded a $9,9 million modification to a previous contract for the procurement of Integrated Air & Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) production hardware and software.

Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025.

The IBCS connects sensors and effectors never designed to work together into one command and control system so warfighters can see and act on data across the entire battlefield more swiftly.

IBCS’s resilient, open, modular and scalable architecture is foundational to integrating all available assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service or domain. Its architecture enables the efficient and affordable integration of current and future systems. Through numerous, successful flight tests, IBCS has validated the ability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons demonstrating Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

