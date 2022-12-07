Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Mysterious unmanned plane spotted in North Korea

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A mysterious aircraft has appeared near a massive hangar at the North Korea Air Force Base.

New satellite imagery shows an unmanned aerial vehicle at the Panghyon Air Force Base in Kusong, Pyongan-bukto, North Korea.

Aviation experts have identified aircraft as a surveillance and aerial reconnaissance platform.

The object spotted in the satellite image particularly looks very similar to the Chinese version of the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft. The wingspan and design visually resemble the CASC Rainbow CH-4.

Previously, unmanned aerial vehicles of this type and size have not been seen in North Korea. Apparently, Pyongyang is trying to get a strike drone against the backdrop of the successes of the Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 and the American Reaper in a number of military conflicts over the past few years.

