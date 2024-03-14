Mack Defense to develop next-gen tactical truck for US Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded Mack Defense a 12-month contract to initiate the development of a new Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) fleet, according to a company news release.

The next generation of tactical trucks is poised to replace the Marine Corps’ current Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement fleet (MTVR), serving various essential functions in air-ground task force missions.

The initial development phase will prioritize the creation of three cargo variants, featuring 10-, 15-, and 20-foot cargo bed configurations equipped with hybrid-electric technology. With a mission profile of 70% off-road and 30% on-road, coupled with a fording capability of up to five feet, the MTT fleet promises robust adaptability across diverse terrains and scenarios.

David Hartzell, President of Mack Defense, expressed confidence in meeting the Marine Corps’ stringent requirements, emphasizing Mack Defense’s proven track record in developing cutting-edge tactical vehicle platforms. The incorporation of advanced driver safety and force protection systems underscores the commitment to ensuring the well-being of deployed Marines.

During this development phase, Mack Defense will furnish comprehensive engineering technical data packages for the MTT cargo variants, incorporating an open systems architecture to facilitate seamless integration of future technological advancements. Brent Cring, Director of Engineering at Mack Defense, highlighted the integration of hybrid propulsion technologies and advanced safety systems, affirming Mack Defense’s readiness to deliver military-grade mobility solutions.