Mack Defense lands deal for US Army truck prototypes

Mack Defense, a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, has been granted a contract to develop and supply several vehicles as part of the prototype and testing phase for the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program.

The agreement outlines the delivery of three prototype vehicles to the Army by January 2024, slated for rigorous testing to assess their performance, efficiency, and durability in various operational scenarios.

David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense, highlighted the significance of the contract: “The U.S. Army requested industry to provide solutions to maximize operational efficiency of the Common Tactical Truck in areas such as fuel demand reduction in order to help inform the final requirements for the program,”

To meet these objectives, Mack Defense is collaborating with BAE Systems, leveraging the latter’s extensive expertise in electrified propulsion technologies for both commercial and military applications. BAE Systems’ Gen3 solution integrates an electric motor/generator and advanced power electronics to enhance the efficiency of these trucks significantly.

The cutting-edge electric drive technology incorporated in BAE Systems’ solution harnesses advanced materials like silicon carbide, thereby amplifying electrical efficiency to augment vehicle performance. The system not only enhances fuel economy but also extends anti-idle operation capabilities and offers exportable power.

BAE Systems boasts over 25 years of experience in developing and integrating electric propulsion systems across various platforms, including transit buses, boats, heavy-duty trucks, and military vehicles. Their track record of over 16,000 power and propulsion systems globally, deployed in diverse applications, underscores their expertise and reliability in this domain.

Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems, emphasized, “Our next-generation system leverages advanced technologies and proven, commercial-based components which will help modernize the U.S. Army’s Tactical Truck fleet,”

The prototypes delivered by Mack Defense are slated for extensive testing and evaluation, crucial for shaping the specifications of the next generation of trucks. This advancement aims to modernize and replace the U.S. Army’s fleet of approximately 35,000 heavy tactical trucks, crucial for a wide spectrum of combat logistics, support, and service missions.