Wednesday, March 6, 2024
type here...

Lockheed Martin secures $220M for new long-range strike weapon

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Tuesday that Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $220 million contract modification for Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Early Operational Capability Lot 3.

The work will be carried out in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2026. The funds, including fiscal 2023 and 2024 missile procurement from the Army, along with fiscal 2023 reimbursable cooperative funds totaling $219,705,220, were obligated at the time of the award.

Although the Lot 4 award is slated for September, a portion of the FY24 funds is being allocated early.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The PrSM represents the U.S. Army’s advancement in long-range precision strike capabilities, with the ability to neutralize targets beyond 400 kilometers. Designed with an open systems architecture for flexibility, modularity for future growth, and compatibility with HIMARS and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), it stands as a significant modernization asset.

In December 2023, Lockheed Martin achieved a crucial milestone by delivering the first PrSMs to the U.S. Army, enhancing the military’s long-range precision fire capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia abandons Armata tank due to its high cost

Dylan Malyasov -
The head of the Russian defense conglomerate Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, confirmed that the state-of-the-art Russian tank, the T-14 "Armata," is not being deployed in...

Russia unveils Shahed drone production line for the first time

Aviation

Russian troops find Ukraine’s Sentinel radar decoy

Army

South Korea’s first spy satellite sends clear images of Pyongyang

News

South Korea unveils upgraded K1E2 tank

Army

German fighter jets scramble to intercept Russian military aircraft

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.