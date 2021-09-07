Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...

Kratos unveils XQ-58A Valkyrie unmanned aircraft at MSPO 2021

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Radio Kielce screen grab

U.S.-based drone-maker Kratos Defense & Security Solutions debuted its XQ-58A Valkyrie unmanned aircraft on the international market on Tuesday at the 29th International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO 2021 in Poland.

The XQ-58A is a low-cost tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) designed to deliver a combination of long-range, high-speed, and maneuverability along with the capability to deliver a mix of lethal weapons from its internal bomb bay and wing stations.

Kratos says the XQ-58 Valkyrie is an experimental stealthy unmanned combat aerial vehicle designed and built by the company for the United States Air Force Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator program, under the USAF Research Laboratory’s Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) project portfolio.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The newly UAS reportedly will have an impressive range of more than 4,800 kilometers. It also can carry a payload of 272 kg, including small-diameter bombs and missiles.

In December 2020, Kratos received a $37.7 million contract from the AFLCMC/WA Advanced Aircraft Program Executive Office for Skyborg Delivery Order (DO) 2 to integrate, test, and deliver the XQ-58A Valkyrie system.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine