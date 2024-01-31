Wednesday, January 31, 2024
type here...

Kratos nabs $57M for BQM-177A target drones

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Kimberly Brown

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc. was awarded a $57,6 million contract modification to exercise options to procure full-rate production Lot Five of the BQM-177A surface launched aerial targets.

The deal modifies a contract awarded in January 2023 to provide for the production and delivery of 70 BQM-177A target drones and 70 rocket-assisted takeoff attachment kits.

Work is expected to be completed in April 2026.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The BQM-177A represents an advanced, high-subsonic, recoverable aerial target system designed and manufactured by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, a U.S.-based developer specializing in advanced technology solutions for the U.S. armed forces and its allied nations.

This unmanned system is purpose-built to meet the weapons-release training requisites of both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy.

The primary mission of the BQM-177A target is to replicate real-world enemy anti-ship cruise missiles, serving as a crucial training tool. Additionally, it can be deployed to facilitate training for naval aviators engaged in testing and evaluating new weapon systems during air-to-air combat operations.

The BQM-177A boasts dimensions of 5.18 meters in length, 1 meter in height, and a wingspan of 2.13 meters. With a dry weight of 281.22 kilograms, it can accommodate payloads weighing up to 45.35 kilograms within its fuselage and up to 38.55 kilograms on each wingtip.

PhotoGreg Johnson

For launch, a rocket-assisted take-off system is employed, while recovery, whether from land or water, is executed through a parachute recovery system.

The target can operate in either manual or autonomous mode, with manual control by the operator or pre-programmed flight maps guiding the vehicle in autonomous operation.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Crashed Neptune cruise missile falls into Russian hands

Dylan Malyasov -
A new Ukrainian Neptune cruise missile has reportedly fallen into Russian hands in a partially intact state. According to the Militarnyi news agency, remnants of...

Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian combat aircraft

Aviation

US Air Force deploys new HH-60W helicopter to Japan

Aviation

Russia tests new BTR-22 armored vehicle

Army

Ukrainian FPV drone stuck in Russian military truck’s windshield

Army

Russia’s new kamikaze drone fell into hands of Ukrainian soldiers

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.