Japan conducts maritime railgun test

Japan’s Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency has teamed up with the Maritime Self-Defense Force, known as the JMSDF, to conduct the first maritime railgun firing test.
In a post shared by the ATLA on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that this significant advancement in defense technology is poised to revolutionize the protection of naval vessels from aerial and maritime threats.
The railgun is a cutting-edge weapon system that utilizes high-speed projectiles to surpass the capabilities of conventional artillery. This advanced technology is part of Japan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities and ensure the safety of its naval vessels.
The successful test marks a pivotal moment in the development of railgun technology for maritime applications.
#防衛装備庁 は、#海上自衛隊 との連携により艦艇に #レールガン を搭載し、世界初となるレールガンの洋上射撃試験を実施しました。従来の火砲を凌駕する高速度の弾丸で、空や海上の脅威から艦艇を守るため、レールガンの早期実用化を推進しています。 pic.twitter.com/mQtt1LhH5C
— 防衛装備庁 (@atla_kouhou_jp) October 17, 2023
It was previously known that Japan had developed a medium railgun that can fire a projectile weighing 320g with an initial velocity of 2,230m/s (Mach 6.5). The rail’s endurance is more than 120 rounds, and the current charge energy is 5MJ, aiming for 20MJ in the future.
Japan aims to expedite the practical deployment of railguns to bolster its defense capabilities against aerial and maritime threats.