Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Japan conducts maritime railgun test

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Japan’s Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency has teamed up with the Maritime Self-Defense Force, known as the JMSDF, to conduct the first maritime railgun firing test.

In a post shared by the ATLA on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that this significant advancement in defense technology is poised to revolutionize the protection of naval vessels from aerial and maritime threats.

The railgun is a cutting-edge weapon system that utilizes high-speed projectiles to surpass the capabilities of conventional artillery. This advanced technology is part of Japan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities and ensure the safety of its naval vessels.

The successful test marks a pivotal moment in the development of railgun technology for maritime applications.

It was previously known that Japan had developed a medium railgun that can fire a projectile weighing 320g with an initial velocity of 2,230m/s (Mach 6.5). The rail’s endurance is more than 120 rounds, and the current charge energy is 5MJ, aiming for 20MJ in the future.

Japan aims to expedite the practical deployment of railguns to bolster its defense capabilities against aerial and maritime threats.

