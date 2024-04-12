US Army tests electric version of legendary Humvee

In February 2024, the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) showcased the operational prowess of hybridization technology to several distinguished guests.

The Army said in a release that the demonstration highlighted the remarkable features of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), focusing on their extended silent watch, silent mobility, enhanced power generation, and off-board power export capabilities.

Under the RCCTO’s Tactical Hybrid Electric Vehicle program, standard tactical vehicles are equipped with hybrid electric technology to validate the operational benefits it offers. By integrating hybrid systems, these vehicles can operate quietly over longer distances, providing more power for both onboard systems and external power grids. These advancements significantly enhance the capabilities of soldiers in the field.

According to Michael E. Foster, Sr., Director of the Rapid Acquisition Prototyping Project Office within the RCCTO, the implementation of hybridization technology represents a transformative development for soldiers. With features like silent mobility, exportable power, and extended vehicle range, soldiers can operate more effectively while minimizing their heat signature and sound profile.

Lt. Gen. Robert A. Rasch, Jr., Director of the RCCTO, emphasized the importance of continued investment in such technologies. By evaluating innovations and collaborating with industry partners, the military strengthens its ability to equip soldiers with the best tools and resources, ultimately enhancing their safety and effectiveness on the battlefield.

Ongoing prototyping efforts for vehicles like the Stryker and High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) enable soldiers to test hybrid electric technologies in real-world military scenarios. These tests provide valuable insights into the performance and efficiency of hybrid vehicles, shaping the future of military transportation.