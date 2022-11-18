Friday, November 18, 2022
Israel successfully tests naval version of Iron Dome defense system

By Dylan Malyasov
Israeli Ministry of Defense has announced that Israel’s Navy and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed the final stage of tests to operationalize the naval C-Dome missile defense system for the country’s Sa’ar 6 class of corvettes.

The C-Dome is an advanced naval configuration of the legendary Iron Dome system.

“The Israeli Navy, the Israel Ministry of Defense IMDO, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed an advanced interception test that simulated real threats and included the system’s successful detection and interception of targets in challenging scenarios,” the Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter post.

According to a tweet from Rafael, C-Dome has completed its final stage of operationalization.

“This advanced system successfully completed an interception test aboard the INS ‘Oz’ Sa’ar 6 Corvette,” the message added.

The test simulated real threats and included the system’s successful detection and interception of targets in challenging scenarios.

“The C-Dome system expertly identified threats and successfully intercepted them by launching Iron Dome interceptors toward them from the sea,” said IMDO head Moshe Patel.

