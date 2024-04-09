Israeli navy’s uses new aerial defense system to intercept drone

The Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6 corvette successfully intercepted a drone approaching Eilat, Israel, tonight, using the newest air defense system.

The interception marks the first successful deployment of the C-DOME system, a naval adaptation of the renowned Iron Dome system, designed for use on maritime platforms.

Developed by the state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the C-DOME system proved its efficacy as it thwarted a suspicious hostile target in the Red Sea overnight, as confirmed by Rafael on its official platform.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the Israeli Defense Forces statement, a suspicious aerial target had crossed into Israeli territory following a warning of a hostile aircraft in the coast city of Eilat.

The target was identified and successfully intercepted by the IDF, the statement added, and there were no casualties or damage caused.

Combat proven! Overnight, the Israeli Navy successfully deployed RAFAEL’s C-DOME to intercept a suspicious hostile target in the Red Sea. C-DOME is the naval version of the Iron Dome and is integrated on the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6 corvette. This achievement serves as a major… pic.twitter.com/D91fKN3eqC — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (@RAFAELdefense) April 9, 2024

“C-DOME is the naval version of the Iron Dome and is integrated on the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6 corvette. This achievement serves as a major milestone showing the C-DOME’s operational capabilities,” stated a representative from Rafael.

The C-DOME system represents a maritime evolution of the Iron Dome, a proven defense mechanism employed by Israel on land, which has successfully neutralized thousands of rockets and various threats over the past decade.