India tests new interceptor for homeland AKASH defense system

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a flight test of the new generation of AKASH air defense missiles off the coast of Odisha, India.

The advanced AKASH-NG missile system, designed to intercept high-speed aerial threats, demonstrated its capabilities by intercepting and destroying a high-speed unmanned aerial target at low altitude.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed the successful validation of the complete weapon system, including the missile with an indigenously developed Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar, and Command, Control, and Communication system. The test, conducted on January 12, 2024, marks a notable advancement in India’s air defense capabilities.

During the test, the AKASH-NG missile system intercepted and destroyed the target, showcasing its efficiency. The complete system, incorporating various components such as the indigenously developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, multi-function radar, and command and control system, demonstrated seamless performance. Radars, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur, further validated the system’s effectiveness.

The successful flight test, witnessed by senior officials from DRDO, Indian Air Force, Bharat Dynamics Limited, and Bharat Electronics Limited, has set the stage for upcoming user trials. The AKASH-NG system is designed to intercept high-speed and agile aerial threats, reinforcing India’s air defense capabilities.

Commending the achievement, India’s Minister of Defence, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, highlighted the collaborative efforts of DRDO, Indian Air Force, PSUs, and the industry. He emphasized that the successful development of the AKASH-NG system would significantly enhance the country’s air defense capabilities.

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat, also acknowledged the successful flight test teams, recognizing the step forward in India’s defense technology. This achievement builds upon previous missile tests, including the launch of the Akash-NG missile in January 2021 and a subsequent operational validation test in July 2021.

