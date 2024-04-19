India conducts test flight of locally developed cruise missile

India successfully conducted a test flight of a domestically developed Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha on April 18.

Conducted at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, the test showcased the missile’s capability for very low altitude sea-skimming flight, marking a crucial advancement in India’s indigenous defense technology.

Announced by the Ministry of Defence, the test, conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), demonstrated the efficient performance of all subsystems. Various range sensors, including radar and electro-optical tracking systems, ensured comprehensive monitoring throughout the flight path. Notably, the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force also monitored the missile’s trajectory.

Guided by waypoint navigation, the missile adhered to its intended path, showcasing its advanced avionics and software.

Developed by the Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industries, the missile features an indigenous propulsion system developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.

The successful test drew commendations from Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, recognizing it as a major milestone in India’s defense research and development. Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V Kamat praised the DRDO team for their accomplishment, emphasizing the significance of indigenous technology in bolstering India’s defense capabilities.