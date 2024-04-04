Thursday, April 4, 2024
India tests new Agni-P medium-range ballistic missile

By Colton Jones
India’s Strategic Forces Command, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight test of the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime.

Launched from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on April 3, the test affirmed the missile’s reliability and validated its performance as per the set trial objectives.

The Indian Ministry of Defense said in a release that the test, conducted around 19:00 hrs (local time), received validation through data collected by a network of range sensors strategically stationed at various points, including two downrange ships positioned at the terminal point. The launch event garnered attention from top military brass, with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Strategic Forces Command, along with senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army, witnessing the significant achievement.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh extended congratulations to DRDO, SFC, and the Armed Forces for the successful test, emphasizing the potential of the missile to enhance India’s defense capabilities significantly. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, commended the collaborative efforts of SFC and DRDO that led to the flawless execution of the flight test.

Agni-Prime, also known as Agni-P, is a quantum leap in India’s indigenous missile technology. As the sixth missile in the Agni series, Agni-Prime is a two-stage, surface-to-surface, canister-launched, road-mobile, solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missile. Developed by DRDO, it is earmarked for operational deployment under the Strategic Forces Command and boasts upgrades including a maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV), improved propellants, and enhanced navigation and guidance systems.

