French, U.S. Soldiers conduct joint artillery live-fire operation in Djibouti

The joint task force of United States Africa Command announced that U.S. and French Soldiers have conducted joint artillery live-fire exercises in Djibouti.

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and members of the 5th RIAOM, French Forces in Djibouti (FFDJ), conduct a joint artillery live-fire operation in Djibouti.

CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, regularly trains with and works alongside allied and partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa.

CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. armed services coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations.