Monday, April 25, 2022
type here...

French, U.S. Soldiers conduct joint artillery live-fire operation in Djibouti

NewsArmyPhotoPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Jeff Clements

The joint task force of United States Africa Command announced that U.S. and French Soldiers have conducted joint artillery live-fire exercises in Djibouti.

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and members of the 5th RIAOM, French Forces in Djibouti (FFDJ), conduct a joint artillery live-fire operation in Djibouti.

CJTF-HOA, operating from Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, regularly trains with and works alongside allied and partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

CJTF-HOA is comprised of multiple U.S. armed services coupled with foreign armed service personnel from various allied and partner nations.

Photo by Jeff Clements
Photo by Jeff Clements

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine