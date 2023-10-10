Flyer Defense unveils “The Beast” at AUSA show

The Flyer Defense has unveiled the Flyer 72 Multi-Purpose Mobile Fire Support System, nicknamed “The Beast,” at the largest land warfare show in America.

During the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting and exposition, the company displayed the specialized configuration of the Flyer 72 ground mobility vehicle, which integrates a range of advanced systems to enhance Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), radar detection, fire support, and firepower capabilities.

“Its robust design ensures effectiveness in addressing contemporary challenges faced in modern warfare,” said Flyer Defense Founder and CEO, Oded Nechushtan. “This has always been our commitment. To deliver a platform that adapts to the evolving needs of the warfighter.”

“The Beast” comprises Scorpion Shoot and Scoot 120mm mortar launcher system, Leonardo DRS multi-mission hemispheric radar, Kongsberg remote weapons system and D-Fend Solutions EnforceAir anti-drone system.

Equipped with a remote weapons system, up to 42 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition, four RPS 42 S-band hemispheric air surveillance radar panels, and cutting-edge anti-drone technology, “The Beast” offers its occupants complete 360° coverage. Its operational capabilities extend beyond detection, enabling it to track and engage both direct and elevated threats.