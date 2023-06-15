F-22 Raptors arrive in Middle East in response to Russian activity in region

The U.S. Air Force has deployed the F-22 Raptor, the world’s most superior fighter jet, to the Middle East in response to the growing military activity of Russian troops in the region.

The Air Force said in a release that Raptors deployed to U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility as part of a multifaceted show of U.S. support and capability in the wake of increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region.

The Raptors, from Langley Air Force Base, Va.’s 94th Fighter Squadron, are demonstrating the U.S.’ ability to re-posture forces and deliver overwhelming power at a moment’s notice.

The F-22’s combination of stealth, aerodynamic performance, and mission systems make it the best fifth-generation fighter in the world.

While in the CENTCOM area, the 94th Fighter Squadron will integrate with coalition forces on the ground and in the air.

“Russian Forces’ unsafe and unprofessional behavior is not what we expect from a professional air force. Their regular violation of agreed upon airspace deconfliction measures increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command. “Alongside our partners and allies, we are committed to improving the security and stability in the region.”

The Air Force has revealed that this rapid deployment and integration into coalition operations is a clear demonstration of the commitment shared by partners, allies, and the U.S. to long-term peace and stability in the region.