Czech gunmaker eyes production in Ukraine

Czech arms manufacturer Ceska Zbrojovka Group looks to start making its CZ Bren 2 rifle in Ukraine, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the launch of the production of these assault rifles at Ukrainian facilities was named among the “flagship” projects of Ukrainian-Czech cooperation discussed at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

Moreover, it is discussed that the rifles will be produced under the new Sich brand.

As noted by the company, the CZ Bren 2’s multi-caliber system allows for the easy transition between the powerful 5,56×45 NATO and 7,62×39 calibers and back again.

“Its high quality, aluminum alloy upper receiver and highly durable polymer trigger housing ensures lightweight to carry and extreme resistance to adverse weather conditions,” the company website says. ”

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Czech Republic has actively participated in international aid and supplied military aid to Ukraine. Kyiv already received a total of 89 tanks, 226 infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles, and 38 howitzers from the Czech Government and private entities.

This year, the Government is planning to send to Ukraine military materiel valued at CZK 2 billion ($86,5 million).