Sunday, October 1, 2023
type here...

Czech gunmaker eyes production in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by the Czech MoD

Czech arms manufacturer Ceska Zbrojovka Group looks to start making its CZ Bren 2 rifle in Ukraine, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the launch of the production of these assault rifles at Ukrainian facilities was named among the “flagship” projects of Ukrainian-Czech cooperation discussed at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

Moreover, it is discussed that the rifles will be produced under the new Sich brand.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, the CZ Bren 2’s multi-caliber system allows for the easy transition between the powerful 5,56×45 NATO and 7,62×39 calibers and back again.

“Its high quality, aluminum alloy upper receiver and highly durable polymer trigger housing ensures lightweight to carry and extreme resistance to adverse weather conditions,” the company website says. ”

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Czech Republic has actively participated in international aid and supplied military aid to Ukraine. Kyiv already received a total of 89 tanks, 226 infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles, and 38 howitzers from the Czech Government and private entities.

This year, the Government is planning to send to Ukraine military materiel valued at CZK 2 billion ($86,5 million).

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia shoots down its own Su-35 fighter jet

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian air defense troops have shot down one of the most advanced fighter jets in frontline service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. Russian propagandist Ilya...

Ukrainian armored vehicle spotted in Belarus

Army

Russia receives additional Su-57, Su-35 fighter jets

Aviation

US military receives laser air defense weapons

Army

South Korea’s secret amphibious vehicle submerged during test

Maritime Security

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog