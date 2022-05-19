Crashed Russian Su-34 radio transmission releases: ‘I’m shot down’

Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted radio transmissions between air traffic controllers and the pilot of a Russian Aerospace Forces’ Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft that was shot down over Ukraine.

In the chilling intercepted radio from Russian Su-34, a pilot screamed “…I’m shot down!, … So where are we going to jump, Pash?… pull!!!” before the transmission went silent.

Radio chatter between the pilot and air traffic control also reveals that the left engine of the aircraft “caught fire” in flight after being hit by a missile.

The audio was released by Ukrainian intelligence and has not been independently verified, but a military analyst said that the Russian Su-34 was shot down by a missile near the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region on 18 May.

It is reported that today near Kupyansk (#Kharkiv region) a Russian Su-34 military aircraft was destroyed Radio interception of the conversation of the pilots appeared on the network. “So where are we going to jump, Pash?” pic.twitter.com/yYCReUDkRr — Stepan Gronk (@StepanGronk) May 19, 2022

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a modern Russian strike jet that was designed as a replacement for the Soviet-era Su-24 ‘Fencer’ in Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) service. It is equipped with 12 hardpoints for the carriage of a range of air-to-surface and air-to-air weaponry, including unguided, or ‘dumb’, weapons.