Belarus unveils prototype of new armored personnel carrier

The Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant (Volat) has taken the opportunity at the MILEX 2021 defense exhibition being held in Minsk from 23 to 26 June to unveil the concept of a new wheeled armored fighting vehicle, called the V-2 MZKT-690003.

As noted by the company, the new 8×8 armored personnel carrier is designed for transporting personnel, fire support, protection against small arms and explosive devices, suppression of counter force, anti-tank weapons, light armored vehicles, tanks and low-speed enemy air targets.

The vehicle has a roof-mounted weapon turret with a 30mm gun and modernized 12.7 mm machine gun and electro-optical system fitted with a charge-coupled device day camera, thermal night camera, and laser range finder.

The forward engine configuration, now largely standard for 8×8s, provides additional protection for the driver and commander, and enables the rear of the vehicle to be used for multiple purposes.

The new armoured combat vehicle has an all-welded armored hull with a ramp in the rear part and is equipped with the following systems: Combat Management System, CTIS, Run-Flat, filtering unit, fire extinguishing system, smoke removal system, video surveillance system, self-recovery winch.

The 20-ton V-2 has Br4 ballistic protection, mine protection STANAG 4569 of level 2a/2b, it can reach 10 km/h in water and 110 km/h on land. Powerful 550 hp engine, automatic transmission, 520 mm ground clearance, forced differential lock and the diesel generator are included.