Belarus army evaluates new V2 personnel carrier

By Dylan Malyasov
Footage emerges from the trials of Belarusian advanced armored personnel carriers, the Volat V2 (MZKT-690003), at the 227th General Testing Range of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

Developed at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT) as part of the “BTR-V2 Umka” program, the Volat V2 represents a contemporary four-axis armored combat vehicle with a front-mounted engine and a rear troop compartment, aligning with modern design standards.

The amphibious Volat V2, boasting an 8×8 wheel configuration, is designed to transport personnel (crew of 3 + 8 soldiers) to combat zones, providing fire support, protection against small arms and explosive devices, as well as engaging enemy armored vehicles, light armor, tanks, and low-speed airborne threats.

This armored personnel carrier features a monolithic armored hull with a rear troop compartment. Its ballistic protection reaches level Br4, and it adheres to STANAG 4569 level 2a/2b anti-mine standards.

The V2 is equipped with a 550-horsepower engine coupled with an automatic transmission. Additionally, the combat vehicle is fitted with water-jet propellers, facilitating river crossings and navigating water obstacles. Its maximum speed reaches 110 km/h on roads and 10 km/h on water.

Currently, the Belarusian V2 exists in two variants: one with a modernized combat compartment derived from the Soviet BMP-2 and another featuring the new combat module BM30.2. Both versions are armed with a 30mm cannon and ATGM with thermal imaging, laser rangefinder, and digital ballistic computer capabilities.

Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

