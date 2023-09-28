Ukrainian armored vehicle spotted in Belarus

Ukrainian-made Kraz Cobra armored personnel carrier was spotted during military exercises in Belarus.

Cobra armored vehicle, which open source intelligence (OSINT) trackers say was captured in Ukraine by Russian troops last year, was spotted at the Osipovichiisky training ground in the Mogilev region during a command and staff exercise.

“Deploying to the 51 artillery brigade range, territorial defense troops performed exercises to block and destroy the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the conditional enemy on rough terrain,” news agencies reports said.

Belarus state media also released footage that confirmed that the country’s armed forces used the captured Ukrainian armored vehicle to train its troops.

Білоруське державне телебачення підтвердило знаходження захоплених українських бронемашин КрАЗ Cobra на полігоні “Осиповичський”, що належить 51-й гвардійській артилерійській бригаді. pic.twitter.com/oOWpIFqIfl — Dylan Malyasov (@MalyasovDylan) September 28, 2023

The Cobra is an armored vehicle produced in Ukraine under license from the Streit Group. The first vehicles were delivered to Ukrainian armed forces in 2014. It features a monocoque-type armored design for the crew compartment.

The standard Cobra APC comes in a three-door configuration, which offers seating for the driver, commander and a crew of six in the rear.

According to open source intelligence website Oryx, which records only losses it can confirm, at least six Cobra armored vehicles were captured since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.