BAE Systems nabs $754M to procure AMPVs for Army

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Photo by Kevin Larson

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P. was awarded a $754,3 million contract modification to procure Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for the U.S. Army, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The AMPV was developed for the Army as a replacement for the Vietnam War-era and legacy M113 family of vehicles.

Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027.

The program is essential to the future of the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) and will fulfill the Army’s strategy of protection, mobility, reliability, and interoperability. The AMPV will be integrated with the ABCT and is required to operate alongside the M1 Abrams tank and the M2 Bradley.

The Army has identified the AMPV as its top priority for the safety and survivability of soldiers and therefore meets tough protection requirements. The AMPV leverages aspects of the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle and M109A7 self-propelled howitzer, furthering commonality in the ABCT fleet of vehicles.

The Army awarded BAE Systems with a full-rate production contract in August 2023 to continue manufacturing the AMPV Family of Vehicles (FoV) at a high and sustained rate. The AMPV FOV consists of five, multi-mission variants including the General Purpose, Mortar Carrier, Mission Command, Medical Treatment and Medical Evacuation vehicles.

