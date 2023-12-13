BAE Systems’ EW tech elevates F-35 capabilities

With almost 1,000 F-35 stealth fighter jets delivered worldwide, the aircraft stands equipped with an integrated electronic warfare (EW) system, a pivotal asset enabling unparalleled defense capabilities.

BAE Systems, entrusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, pioneers the next-gen “Block 4” AN/ASQ-239 EW system, vital in ensuring the F-35 outpaces evolving threats.

As the operational landscape shifts, F-35s face a contested environment with electromagnetic threats. These threats, including advanced systems capable of detection and signal jamming, pose challenges in communication, navigation, and targeting. BAE Systems’ AN/ASQ-239 system counters these by detecting threats in a 360-degree sphere, providing critical situational awareness without emitting detectable signals.

Survivability and mission success hinge on how well the F-35 operates in the electromagnetic spectrum. BAE Systems’ cutting-edge EW capabilities, including rapid threat detection and response, ensure pilots possess unprecedented situational awareness and the ability to counter threats effectively.

The Block 4 AN/ASQ-239 system’s advanced hardware and software enhancements enable superior signal detection, critical for tackling complex threats. Moreover, this technology extends beyond F-35s, powering the F-15 fighter jets’ Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS).

BAE Systems’ commitment to advancing EW capabilities is pivotal in ensuring dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum for the U.S. and its allies. Their platform-agnostic systems, like Storm EW, promise accelerated delivery of EW capabilities, aligning with the dynamic needs of modern warfare.

This concerted effort signifies a pivotal step in securing defense readiness, enabling rapid responses to multiple threats, and ensuring allied dominance in the ever-evolving battlespace.