BAE Systems unveils new version of AMPV armored vehicle

At the 2024 AUSA Global Force Symposium, BAE Systems is unveiling its latest Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) prototype equipped with an unmanned turret.

The showcased prototype boasts the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP), a versatile integration platform facilitating seamless technological enhancements across all AMPV variants. This marks the third successful capability combination in recent months, underscoring BAE Systems’ commitment to innovation and adaptability.

ExMEP’s adaptability is highlighted by its compatibility with over 30 turret systems, offering a modular approach for rapid integration of new mission roles. Featuring Elbit America’s UT30, a 30mm unmanned turret, this prototype represents a significant leap forward in combat capabilities.

Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director at BAE Systems, emphasized the critical importance of fielding modern capabilities swiftly in response to evolving battlefield threats. The AMPV with ExMEP aims to meet this objective, providing soldiers with enhanced operational flexibility and protection.

With its purpose-built design, the AMPV offers numerous possibilities for future capability configurations, serving as a formidable successor to the aging M113 Armored Personnel Carrier. Featuring five baseline variants, including general purpose, mission command, mortar carrier, and medical evacuation vehicles, the AMPV boasts increased interior volume, power, and survivability, ensuring soldiers are equipped for the challenges of modern warfare.