Lockheed Martin secures $11M contract to upgrade F-35 helmet

Lockheed Martin has been awarded an $11 million contract to redesign the relay optical assembly on the F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System, in a move aimed at bolstering the capabilities of the F-35 program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.

The contract, announced recently, signifies a strategic effort to enhance the performance of the F-35’s user interface, positioning it as a cutting-edge primary display system for pilots. The redesign, expected to be completed by January 2025, underscores Lockheed Martin’s commitment to advancing the F-35’s technological prowess.

Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds from the Navy and Air Force, along with contributions from non-DOD participants, will finance the project. These funds, totaling over $5.6 million, highlight the collaborative effort across various defense entities to optimize the capabilities of the F-35 aircraft.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System offers pilots unprecedented situational awareness, leveraging virtual capabilities to provide real-time flight information and sensor data. This display empowers pilots with enhanced spatial orientation, precise weapons targeting, and tactical superiority in diverse operational environments, both day and night.

Designed to revolutionize the fighter cockpit, the HMDS integrates advanced technologies, including head-up display, helmet-mounted display, and visor-projected night vision. By seamlessly blending these components, the F-35 Gen III HMDS sets a new standard for in-flight visibility and mission effectiveness, marking a significant milestone in aviation innovation.