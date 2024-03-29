Finland to supply vital components for F-35 jets

Finnish defense contractor Patria and Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp signed their second Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for direct work within Finland´s F-35 industrial participation program.

As noted by the company, this MoA sets the groundwork for the establishment and qualification of a production line for landing gear doors at Patria’s Halli facility in Jämsä, Finland, providing vital components for the F-35 global fleet.

“This long-term agreement for manufacturing of 400 sets of F-35 landing gear doors is an important addition to Patria´s future capabilities,” stated Petri Hepola, Chief Program Officer for F-35 at Patria. “The further expertise of F-35 materials in connection with F-35 Forward Fuselage Assembly is essential for Finland´s security of supply. Proceeding as planned, the co-operation with Lockheed Martin and F-35 supply chain has once again been very productive.”

The landing gear doors project plays a pivotal role in Finland’s F-35 industrial participation strategy, facilitating the transfer of technical expertise and manufacturing experience in 5th-generation aircraft production. With the potential to generate decades of high-tech manufacturing work, this initiative positions the Finnish industry to seize future operational and sustainment opportunities.

“The F-35 industrial opportunities offered to Finland leverage and increase Finnish industry’s depth of knowledge while also enhancing the country’s security of supply,” said Mike Shoemaker, vice president of F-35 customer programs at Lockheed Martin. “We look forward to working with Patria to develop this robust production capability in Finland and partnering with the Finnish industry for the full life of the program.”

This agreement represents one of several collaborative efforts between Lockheed Martin and Finnish entities, including industry, universities, and research groups, aimed at advancing F-35 production, sustainment, and defense-related technologies.