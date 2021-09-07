29th MSPO unveils Abrams tank with Trophy APS for the first time

U.S. Army and General Dynamics Land Systems will support the 29th International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO 2021 in Poland with an Abrams tank equipped with the Trophy Active Protection System for the first time in history.

On 07 to 10 September, Alpha Battery, U.S. Army will showcase the advanced variant of the legendary Abrams main battle tank with Rafael’s Trophy Active Protection System.

Active protection system, or APS, is a system designed to prevent line-of-sight guided anti-tank missiles/projectiles from acquiring and/or destroying a target. It is a suite of responses that will increase the survivability of the platforms — and of that personnel inside.

Israeli-made Trophy APS system consists of a series of millimeter-wave radar sensors that create a hemispherical area of coverage around the protected vehicle. After detecting an incoming threat, such as a rocket-propelled grenade, the system launches an explosive countermeasure to intercept the round before it impacts the vehicle.

These systems have been combat-proven with the Israeli army, which took a brigade’s worth of the equipment to Operation Protective Edge to protect the Merkava IV tanks. The system also calculates the point of origin of the incoming round and provides the ability to slew the main gun to that point.