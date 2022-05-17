US Marine Corps conduct CBRN training in Japan

U.S. Marines train vigorously to always be ready for a biological or chemical attack.

Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division have taken part in training to counter Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Hijudai Training Area, Japan.

Marines have provided training on detection, monitoring, identification, sampling, and decontamination equipment operation; and, tactics, techniques, and procedures for performing traditional CBRN defense operations.

“The skills developed at ARTP (Artillery Relocation Training Program) increase the lethality and proficiency of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires,” the 3rd Marine Division said in the press release.

Training provides the unique opportunity to evaluate and assess each unit’s strengths and weaknesses. Training alongside Allies delivers interoperability, increases readiness and improves capabilities.

Chemical warfare threats are growing more common, especially against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during which the possible threat of using even nuclear weapons was stated.