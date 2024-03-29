Friday, March 29, 2024
Japanese military receive robot dogs

Army
By Dylan Malyasov
Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces (GSDF) have announced the initiation of a procurement and testing program for a diverse array of unmanned systems, as part of a comprehensive evaluation initiative aimed at developing concepts for their integration and utilization within the ground forces.

Amidst this endeavor, the Japanese military has acquired the VISION 60, a mid-sized, high-endurance unmanned ground drone tailored for versatile applications across urban and natural landscapes, spanning defense and homeland security.

The VISION 60, known popularly as the “robot dog,” is a semi-autonomous quadrupedal robot developed by Ghost Robotics. Designed to operate in adverse conditions, this unmanned ground vehicle boasts a maximum payload capacity of 31 pounds and can attain speeds of up to 6.71 miles per hour, with a maximum operating range of 10 kilometers and a runtime of three hours.

Equipped with agile mobility capabilities, the VISION 60 can navigate various terrains, including rugged terrain, sand, hills, and even negotiate staircases. Its multifunctional design enables it to walk, run, crawl, climb, and swim, facilitating maneuverability in complex and challenging environments.

Notably, the utilization of similar robotic canines has gained traction globally, with the United States Air Force deploying such assets since March 2022 for security and patrol missions at military installations.

