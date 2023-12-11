US Army receives initial batch of next-gen ballistic missiles

Last week, the United States Army officially confirmed the receipt of its inaugural delivery of the cutting-edge Long Range Precision Strike Missile, known as the PrSM.

This announcement follows recent successful production qualification testing in November at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

While the exact count of operational PrSMs within the Army’s inventory remains undisclosed, the receipt of the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability signifies a pivotal step in advancing the Army’s arsenal of precision weaponry.

Designed as the Army’s next-generation Long Range Precision Fires weapon, the PrSM can be launched from both the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems. Its capabilities extend to neutralizing targets at distances exceeding 400 kilometers, offering enhanced operational reach. Notably, the PrSM incorporates an open-systems architecture design, allowing for future adaptability and growth.

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, Doug Bush, emphasized the strategic significance of the Precision Strike Missile, highlighting its continuous operational readiness. “The Precision Strike Missile will empower Joint Force commanders with an all-weather, 24/7 capability to counter enemy combat maneuver and air defense operations,” stated Bush. He underscored the expeditious development and deployment of this capability as a testament to the Army’s adept utilization of accelerated acquisition authorities, facilitating rapid equipment advancements for soldiers.

While the exact maximum range of the PrSM remains officially undisclosed by the Army, earlier reports from a declassified Pentagon Selected Acquisition Report (SAR) suggest an approximate range of around 310 miles (500 kilometers). Additionally, projections indicate potential growth to approximately 400 miles (650 kilometers) in subsequent iterations.

The incorporation of the PrSM into the Army’s arsenal signifies a substantial leap in its precision firepower capabilities, enhancing operational flexibility and strengthening the nation’s defensive posture against evolving threats.