US Army led fires in Türkiye

U.S. Army soldiers, alongside European allies and partner nations, have come together to integrate joint fires and test interoperability during the high-stakes exercise Dynamic Front 24, held at Polatlı Training Area, Türkiye.

Dynamic Front 24, directed by U.S. Army Europe and Africa and led by the 56th Artillery Command, is a fires-centric exercise spanning across Germany and Türkiye. Artillery soldiers engage in rigorous training within a joint-combined environment, focusing on enhancing fire interoperability and command and control among multinational units, while utilizing the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities protocol systems.

Over 400 U.S. soldiers from the 56th Artillery Command and 3rd Infantry Division, alongside approximately 600 allied and partner soldiers from over 20 countries, participated in the exercise. These large-scale exercises, such as Dynamic Front, are essential for fostering strong strategic relationships and improving the capability of NATO land forces to execute lethal fire support operations across Europe.

A notable highlight of this year’s exercise was the inclusion of the Headquarters NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Spain (HQ NRDC-ESP) as the higher control. This strategic decision allowed HQ NRDC-ESP to lead all participating forces through a series of complex and challenging missions, further validating their capabilities under the new force model. This model, crucial for implementing NATO’s new regional plans adopted at the Vilnius Summit in 2023, aims to enhance the alliance’s readiness and response capabilities.

By promoting mutual understanding and collaboration among allied and partner nations, Dynamic Front 24 significantly contributes to regional stability and security. The exercise strengthens the collective ability of allied forces to operate effectively together during times of crisis or conflict, reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic region.