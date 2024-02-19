Monday, February 19, 2024
type here...

US Army led fires in Türkiye

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Catalina Carrasco

U.S. Army soldiers, alongside European allies and partner nations, have come together to integrate joint fires and test interoperability during the high-stakes exercise Dynamic Front 24, held at Polatlı Training Area, Türkiye.

Dynamic Front 24, directed by U.S. Army Europe and Africa and led by the 56th Artillery Command, is a fires-centric exercise spanning across Germany and Türkiye. Artillery soldiers engage in rigorous training within a joint-combined environment, focusing on enhancing fire interoperability and command and control among multinational units, while utilizing the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities protocol systems.

Over 400 U.S. soldiers from the 56th Artillery Command and 3rd Infantry Division, alongside approximately 600 allied and partner soldiers from over 20 countries, participated in the exercise. These large-scale exercises, such as Dynamic Front, are essential for fostering strong strategic relationships and improving the capability of NATO land forces to execute lethal fire support operations across Europe.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A notable highlight of this year’s exercise was the inclusion of the Headquarters NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Spain (HQ NRDC-ESP) as the higher control. This strategic decision allowed HQ NRDC-ESP to lead all participating forces through a series of complex and challenging missions, further validating their capabilities under the new force model. This model, crucial for implementing NATO’s new regional plans adopted at the Vilnius Summit in 2023, aims to enhance the alliance’s readiness and response capabilities.

Photo by Catalina Carrasco

By promoting mutual understanding and collaboration among allied and partner nations, Dynamic Front 24 significantly contributes to regional stability and security. The exercise strengthens the collective ability of allied forces to operate effectively together during times of crisis or conflict, reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic region.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army equips soldiers with next-gen combat helmet

Emily Ryan Miller -
The U.S. Army has commenced the fielding of the Next-Generation Integrated Head Protection System (NG-IHPS) to approximately 2,000 soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat...

Russia confirms loss of Su-35 fighter jet

Aviation

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian combat jets

Aviation

Canadian armored vehicle maker unveils Senator MRAP pickup

Army

Russia launches volley of North Korean missiles on Ukraine

Army

US Air Force uses VR headsets for airmen training

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.