US Air Force F-35A fighters arrive in Germany

The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter aircraft assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, arrives at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

The Air Force said in a release that fifth-generation aircraft provide unprecedented communication capabilities, command and control, and lethality for the combined and joint force which afford NATO and U.S. leaders the flexibility to project power and assert air dominance in highly contested environments.

The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The F-35 contains state-of-the-art tactical data links that provide the secure sharing of data among its flight members as well as other airborne, surface and ground-based platforms required to perform assigned missions. These capabilities allow the F-35 to lead the defense community in the migration to the net-centric war fighting force of the future.

The F-35 is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions. Mission systems integration and outstanding over-the-nose visibility features are designed to dramatically enhance pilot performance.