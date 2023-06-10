Saturday, June 10, 2023
Ukrainian troops blow up whole column of Russian artillery

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian forces blow up a whole column of Russian military vehicles and artillery systems in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian Army said on 10th June: “In the village of Zapovitne, Kamiansko-Dniprovskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region, a column of military vehicles of the 83rd brigade of the Russian airborne troops came under precision strike from Ukrainian defenders.“

According to local media reports, due to the shelling, the Russian forces lost three towed artillery systems, two fuel tankers and eight vehicles of various types.

“Among them is a truck with ammunition, which finally made a real fireworks display. The liberation of our territories continues,” the report said.

Ukrainian troops are reported to have advanced in the east near Bakhmut and in the south near Zaporizhzhia and have carried out long-range strikes on Russian targets.

