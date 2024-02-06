Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Ukrainian soldiers captured Russian spy drone using robotic vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian soldiers have achieved a notable feat by capturing an almost undamaged Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) known as the Orlan-30.

This incident comes after the Orlan-30 was forced to make an emergency landing due to interference from electronic warfare measures.

The reconnaissance drone landed in what is commonly referred to as the “gray zone,” situated between the positions of Russian and Ukrainian forces. To facilitate the retrieval of this valuable asset, Ukrainian military personnel deployed a robotic platform, which remotely extracted the spy drone from its landing site.

The Ukrainian military has been increasingly incorporating ground-based drones into its missions, utilizing them for various purposes, including engineering tasks, logistics, and even providing fire support. Now, they have added the capability of capturing and evacuating enemy reconnaissance drones, further enhancing their operational capabilities.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

