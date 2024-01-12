Friday, January 12, 2024
Ukrainian robotic tank strikes Russian positions

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian military has unveiled rare footage of unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) strikes in an attack on Russian positions.

The footage suggests that the remote-controlled drone engaged with Russian military forces. The video captures the drone’s assault on one of the Russian strongholds positioned near a road. The outcome of the strike and details about the specific drone used in the operation remain undisclosed.

It is plausible that the robotic platform involved in the attack is the Ironclad, a revolutionary product engineered by Ukrainian innovators at Roboneers. This drone transforms the approach to warfare, contributing to the preservation of military lives.

The Ironclad boasts a top speed of 20 kilometers per hour, equipped with a thermal imaging camera and the combat turret Shablya M2. Additionally, it features armored protection against small arms fire.

The Ironclad can be remotely operated from a secure location, providing a safer alternative for military operations.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

