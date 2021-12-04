Ukrainian-made missiles enters South Asian market

The Kyiv-based state design bureau LUCH has over the past decade become a Ukrainian defense industry powerhouse in its own right and it’s seeking a bigger role in the global market.

After a number of successful contracts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the Ukrainian company is expanding its influence to the countries of South Asia, including Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

On top of that, LUCH held a series of successful demonstrations of its Skif and Corsair anti-tank systems in this region, including in Bangladesh.

According to the Defense Technology of Bangladesh-DTB, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) successfully test-fired Ukrainian-made RK-3 Corsar laser-guided anti-tank guided missile.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) successfully test fired Ukrainian made RK-3 Corsar laser-guided ATGM.@Defence_blog pic.twitter.com/aoqHtMP6RV — Defense Technology of Bangladesh-DTB (@DefenseDtb) December 4, 2021

The Corsar is the smallest anti-tank guided missile ( ATGM) intended to destroy stationary and moving modern armoured targets and other objects with combined, carried or monolithic armor, including ERA (explosive reactive armour), as well as pinpoint targets such as weapon emplacements, a tank in a trench, light-armoured objects and helicopters up the range at 3 km.

Furthermore, LUCH has successfully tested its guided missile from M113 tracked armored personnel carrier, as part of the weapon’s demonstrations for a potential unnamed Asian customer.

Also, this summer, Pakistani General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Ukraine and witnessed field tests of various combat vehicles and systems, including modern Ukrainian missile systems developed by the LUCH.

The Chief of Army Staff had indicated strong interest in the test performance of the Skif anti-tank system (an export modification of the Stugna missile system).

Some sources also reported that Indonesia looks to buy a new Neptun coastal defense system with R-360 cruise missiles developed by the LUCH.

The RK-360 Neptune is a coastal missile system designed to engage enemy surface fighting ships and auxiliaries vessels both single and belonging to Task Forces.