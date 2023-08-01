Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Indonesia orders Turkish-made Anka combat drones

By Dylan Malyasov
Image by Turkish Aerospace Industries

Indonesia and Turkish Aerospace have signed an agreement for the purchase of Anka unmanned aerial vehicles, the company’s CEO said.

Turkish Aerospace President and CEO Temel Kotil said that Turkish Aerospace and Indonesia had signed a purchase agreement for 12 Anka drones.

The deal sees the first six Anka units would be produced in Turkey, while the second six Anka units would be assembled in Indonesia together with PT Dirgantara Indonesia through a technology transfer program.

“In the contract, it is stated that way (technology transfer) because we want to support Indonesia to be able to develop such defense systems,” said Kotil.

Anka is a medium-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle for long-endurance surveillance. This UAV has an endurance of up to 30 hours, can fly up to an altitude of 30,000 feet and has a range of approximately 250 kilometers.

As noted by the company, Anka is combat proven platform that performs in operations including GNSS-denied and other electronic warfare environments.

The drone is equipped with several sensors, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); targeting; air-to-ground attacks; maritime surveillance; border and coastal protection; communication relay; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence.

Introduced in 2010, the Anka won its first contract in 2013 from the Turkish Air Force.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

