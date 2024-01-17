Pakistan condemns Iran’s deadly missile attack

Pakistan has accused neighboring Iran of violating its airspace, resulting in the tragic death of two children.

The incident unfolded shortly after Iranian state media reported missile strikes targeting two bases of the militant group Jaish al Adl.

Pakistan’s response to the violation was swift and assertive. The foreign office issued a statement in the early hours of Wednesday, terming the incident “completely unacceptable” and warning of “serious consequences.” The country strongly condemned the Iranian missile strike as an “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and hinted at potential retaliation.

Iran, on the other hand, defended its actions, stating that precision missile and drone strikes were used to destroy Jaish al-Adl strongholds in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province. The situation adds to the escalating tensions in the region, following Iran’s missile attacks in northern Iraq and Syria.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the breach of sovereignty by Iran, especially considering the existence of diplomatic channels between the two nations. In response to the violation, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and suspended all high-level visits from the Iranian side.

Mumtaz Baloch, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, emphasized the severity of the situation in a televised address. She declared the incident a “blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty” and a violation of international law, warning that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act.

China has urged both Iran and Pakistan to exercise restraint in handling the conflict. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on both nations to avoid actions leading to an escalation of tension and encouraged them to work together to maintain peace and stability in the region.