Ukrainian intelligence unveils details on Russian Armata tank production

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has disclosed new data concerning the Russian T-14 “Armata” tanks, shedding light on their production status and operational deployment.

According to the response provided by the Ukrainian intelligence agency to inquiries from ArmyInform, approximately 20 units of the T-14 “Armata” have been manufactured thus far, constituting an experimental batch.

As of the end of 2023, Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate that the T-14 “Armata” has yet to undergo official state trials in Russia and has not been formally adopted for the Russian Armed Forces’ service.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Furthermore, the Ukrainian intelligence assessment suggests that despite plans to produce 29 additional T-14 “Armata” tanks in Russia in 2024, there are indications that this target may not be met. Notably, in 2023, none of the planned 29 units were manufactured.

In response to inquiries, the Main Intelligence Directorate clarified that there is currently no information available regarding the involvement of T-14 “Armata” tanks in combat operations within Ukraine.

Just last week, the head of the Russian defense conglomerate Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, confirmed that the state-of-the-art Russian tank, the T-14 “Armata,” is not being deployed in the war in Ukraine.

Chemezov attributed this decision to the tank’s exorbitant cost, indicating that the military is opting for the more economical T-90 tanks instead. He underscored the prohibitive expense of the Armata as a deterrent to its immediate deployment, stressing the need for funds to develop newer and more cost-effective tank models.